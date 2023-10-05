Porter Airlines settles outstanding litigation with Nieuport Aviation

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - In the fall of 2022, the owner of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (BBTCA) passenger terminal, Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners LP, obtained judgment against Porter Airlines Inc. relating to terminal fees at BBTCA. That judgment was under appeal by Porter. Porter and Nieuport have now amicably resolved their outstanding disputes and litigation. Terms are undisclosed.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Porter Airlines, [email protected]