Up to 35 daily departures scheduled next summer

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is responding to strong demand in its Ottawa network by increasing capacity on eight routes connecting with key Canada and U.S. destinations for the spring and summer.

Service to Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary will increase to twice-daily service operated on the Embraer E195-E2. These additional flights are occurring less than a year after their respective launches.

Porter is also doubling service from one daily roundtrip flight to two daily flights between Ottawa and Fredericton, Moncton, and Boston. Service to New York will increase to three daily roundtrip flights from two. These routes are operated on the 78-seat Dash 8-400.

The popular Ottawa-Halifax route will see an increase in seat capacity when the route, currently operated with the Dash 8-400, swaps to the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 in April 2024.

"Travellers are loving Porter's elevated economy experience. Based on the strong demand we see for our service, we're adding capacity to our spring and summer schedule to provide more passengers the opportunity to fly with Porter," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Ottawa is a key part of our Eastern Canada network and our presence at the airport will continue to grow."

All passengers travelling with Porter receive the same high-quality service on every flight, including free beer and wine, premium snacks and no middle seats. When travelling on the Embraer E195-E2, service also includes free, fast WiFi for all passengers, access to extra legroom seats, premium cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals on longer flights.

Porter operates up to 35 daily departures and 15 nonstop routes from Ottawa, including the most recent addition of Ottawa-Winnipeg. Passengers can now connect coast to coast through Canada's capital.

"Porter's extraordinary growth and sustained success underscore the opportunity for YOW to establish itself as a priority airport within their expanding network," said Mark Laroche, president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "The implementation of double daily service is crucial for enhancing connectivity, and YOW is well-positioned to reap significant advantages in this regard."

Porter's overall commitment to Ottawa includes building two new aircraft hangars totalling 150,000-square-feet which will be the primary maintenance base for the Embraer E195-E2 fleet and support maintenance of the De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. It is a key piece of infrastructure in growing air service in the region and will create 200 permanent, full-time jobs at the Ottawa airport. The first phase of the hangar will be complete this year.

More details on the flight schedule and vacation packages can be found at www.flyporter.com .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

