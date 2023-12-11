St. John's, Montréal and Ottawa now served with Embraer E195-E2s

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is responding to strong East Coast demand by increasing capacity on three Halifax routes. Beginning March 31, service between St. John's, Montréal and Ottawa will be operated on the Embraer E195-E2.

The Halifax-Ottawa route will have three daily, roundtrip flights. St. John's and Montréal will operate with two daily roundtrips, increasing to three daily in May.

The routes are currently operated with the 78-seat Dash 8-400. The Embraer E195-E2 seats 132 passengers in an all-economy cabin. With a two-by-two configuration on both aircraft types, there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

"We're seeing continuing strong demand for Porter's unique product across Eastern Canada. Increasing capacity in these markets from Halifax will provide more access for passengers looking to travel with ease across our full North American network," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Porter has been serving Halifax since 2007, and this reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the airport and the community."

Passengers will continue to receive the elevated level of service they are used to when flying with Porter, including free wine and beer served in glassware and premium snacks. This generosity continues on the Embraer E195-E2, and also includes free, fast WiFi for all passengers.

"We are thrilled that Porter Airlines is responding to the demand in Atlantic Canada by increasing capacity on routes that have been underserved since the pandemic. Using the Embraer E195-E2 jet aircraft on these three routes will provide our passengers with more opportunities to enjoy the exceptional Porter experience. As a strong, long-standing partner since 2007, this expansion reaffirms Porter's commitment to our airport and community," said Joyce Carter, president and CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

The Embraer E195-E2 is the quietest and most fuel-efficient single-aisle jet aircraft measured by sound and CO2 emissions. The E195-E2 is certified to the strictest international standard for aircraft noise, at 65% quieter than previous generation types.

Porter recently exercised purchase rights to place a firm order for 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to its 50 existing firm orders. The new aircraft will be used to extend Porter's award-winning service to destinations throughout North America.

The Dash 8-400s will be redeployed to increase frequencies in other markets. More information will be available soon.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

