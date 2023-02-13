Now serving every Atlantic Canada province

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching direct service between Ottawa International Airport and Charlottetown Airport, with flights taking off on May 17.

The new daily, non-stop route is to be served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including premium snacks, and free beer and wine in glassware will be experienced by all passengers. PorterReserve, a new, all-inclusive fare, also provides dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, enhanced legroom, two checked bags and the ability to change flights without a fee.

"Porter is continuing to invest in regional flying across Eastern Canada," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Charlottetown is an entirely new destination for us and the addition of Prince Edward Island means that Porter is serving every Atlantic Canada province for the first time."

Porter currently serves Moncton, Fredericton, Halifax and St. John's, N.L., in the region.

Porter will be the only airline offering daily non-stop service between Ottawa and Charlottetown, with flights initially available until the last week of October. Introductory roundtrip fares start at $297, including taxes and fees. Connections are currently available from Charlottetown to Thunder Bay, Toronto City, and Toronto Pearson.

"Historic Charlottetown is one of the few provincial capitals with limited air capacity to Ottawa-Gatineau. Porter Airlines' continued growth from YOW will change that as travellers from both areas will have more non-stop options from the coast to the Capital and vice versa. YYG passengers will likely enjoy connecting at YOW, including for Porter's excellent downtown Toronto access," said Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

"We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to YYG and Prince Edward Island," said Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority. "Islanders and visitors alike have been requesting Porter for many years, so it is extremely rewarding for us to be able to announce this today. This new non-stop service to Ottawa will not only provide convenient access to the nation's capital, but will also allow travellers the opportunity to connect to Porter's expanding network at Ottawa International Airport."

Porter has more than doubled the number of regional destinations served from Ottawa in recent months. The introduction of Charlottetown is in addition to three new routes connecting Ottawa with Boston, New York-Newark and Thunder Bay beginning this spring. Porter also currently flies to Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton and Toronto City with its Dash 8-400 fleet. A Toronto Pearson-Ottawa route served with state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft started earlier in February. Detailed schedules can be found on www.flyporter.com .

