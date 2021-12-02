The new travel insurance plans can be included at the time of booking flights or Porter Escape vacation packages. Available plans may also be purchased after booking, through the Porter website or the Allianz call centre.

"We're thrilled to partner with Porter Airlines and offer their customers additional peace of mind before and after take-off," said Lisa Callaghan, chief product & underwriting officer, Allianz Global Assistance. "We're here to help Porter customers secure the right protection, through the right products, for their individual needs."

The new partnership offers three categories of products: Trip Cancellation Insurance, Emergency Travel Medical Insurance and All-Inclusive Insurance. Porter customers have access to Allianz emergency assistance, claims expertise and inquiry support through their pre-trip planning.

The new products are accessible to customers online at www.flyporter.com and through the Allianz call centre.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

More information on Porter, including a downloadable multimedia library, is available at the Media Centre . Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com .

About Allianz Global Assistance (Canada)

For over 30 years, Allianz Global Assistance has supported travelling Canadians and visitors when they need it most with value-added travel insurance and assistance services. We bring our passion for assisting people to life every day through our partnerships with some of the best-known brands in the travel and financial services markets. We also serve as an outsource provider for in-bound call centre services and claims administration for health insurers, property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners and is a registered business name of AZGA Service Canada Inc. and AZGA Insurance Agency Canada Ltd. For more information, visit the Allianz Global Assistance Canada website.

Travel insurance is underwritten by CUMIS General Insurance Company, a member of

The Co-operators group of companies and administered by Allianz Global Assistance, which is a registered business name of AZGA Service Canada Inc.

