Porter Airlines introduces more options to pay for flights

Additionally, customers who want to travel, but prefer to spread out their costs, can finance purchases of $300 or more by paying through easy monthly installments using Uplift. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking, along with the monthly payment amount, so they can easily budget and experience the travel they deserve. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and customers can travel even before they are finished making their prepayments.

"Customers are adopting new ways of making purchases and we want to give them more choices when shopping with Porter," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "These options provide the budget flexibility and convenience many people are looking for."

Customers can select these payment options today during the online purchase process at www.flyporter.com . Travel agents may also select payment financing for their clients when making a booking on Porter's website.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com.

