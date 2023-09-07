TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines today inaugurates its non-stop service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG). Flights between the provincial capitals begin with two daily round trips.

The Winnipeg-Toronto Pearson route operates with Porter's new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a two-by-two configuration with no middle seats and category-leading fuel efficiency. The service also connects to Porter's Eastern Canada network out of Toronto-Pearson, including Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and St. John's.

Porter Airlines inaugurates Winnipeg service from its Toronto-Pearson hub (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

"Winnipegers can finally enjoy our elevated economy product, which is unmatched by other carriers in the country. Porter offers a full-service, award-winning in-flight experience that is available to every passenger at highly competitive fares," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We are in the process of growing our network throughout North America, providing an increasing number of flight options from east to west."

Porter's onboard experience provides every passenger with complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, a selection of Canadian premium snacks, and free, fast streaming WiFi. The all-inclusive PorterReserve fare includes fresh, healthy meals, and features such as the ability to change flights without a fee, dedicated check-in, extra legroom, and two checked bags. For travellers who want to choose specific features to fit their needs, the PorterClassic fare offers these perks à la carte.

"We've been eagerly counting down to Porter Airlines' inaugural flight to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport as their arrival to our community brings several opportunities for all those who live and work here," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Thanks to this new, exciting partnership, travellers across the region will enjoy greater connectivity and even more choice. On behalf of our entire team, we wish Porter Airlines a warm welcome to Winnipeg and look forward to working with them to grow our relationship for the benefit of the community."

Porter's new Winnipeg service will stimulate business and leisure travel across the country. Winnipeg offers a diverse, multicultural experience, ranging from Indigenous culture to the city's French Quarter. Toronto has a vibrant metropolitan scene where travellers can enjoy numerous cultural events and dining experiences.

Flights are now available for booking on Porter's website or through travel agencies. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]