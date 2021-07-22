The new simulator comes online in April 2022, ahead of Porter beginning E2 operations in the second half of next year. It is expanding its current regional network to serve destinations across North America, including the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Porter is continuing its 15-year relationship with FlightSafety International at the company's Toronto Learning Centre. Over 650 Porter pilots will receive ongoing training at the facility for the E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400.

"This agreement is an example of how Porter's investment in new aircraft is creating new jobs and opportunities for Canada's aerospace industry," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "FlightSafety is a long-standing partner of Porter's and our pilots will continue receiving the very best training with them for years to come."

The flight simulators that Porter uses at FlightSafety are certified to the highest Transport Canada standards. Pilots are able to experience all aspects of real-world flying, including full motion simulation and actual airport environments, in a controlled setting. This allows for the most realistic and effective training environment, including safely dealing with unusual and complex scenarios.

Porter and FlightSafety have additional agreements for training flight attendants and maintenance engineers on the Dash 8-400. This is part of an overall training program that ensures Porter team members are among the safest in the world.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com.

SOURCE Porter Airlines

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

Related Links

www.flyporter.com

