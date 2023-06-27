Porter Airlines expands presence in British Columbia with service between Victoria and Toronto Pearson

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding Victoria to its network, with flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Victoria International Airport (YYJ).

Victoria is the second city in British Columbia that Porter serves with the new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The E195-E2 has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among its class, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today. The two-by-two configuration means no middle seats on any Porter flight.

Service begins on September 20, 2023, with one daily roundtrip flight. Connecting flights with Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's will also be available. Introductory roundtrip fares start at $476

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Victoria (YYJ) 10:55 a.m. 1:04 p.m. Victoria (YYJ) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 2:00 p.m. 9:31 p.m.



"Victoria is a great addition to our network and provides easy access to Vancouver Island. Travellers will appreciate Porter's award-winning elevated economy experience, which is unmatched in the market today," says Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Our emphasis is on high-quality service for every passenger - regardless of their fare class."

Porter's distinct service includes complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, free premium snacks, and free, fast WiFi, with full access to web surfing or favourite streaming platforms, available to all travellers. Fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options are also available on the new route.

Sustainability is at the heart of the menu design, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging.

"We are truly pleased to see Porter add new Victoria-Toronto service," said Geoff Dickson, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority. "The new E195-E2 aircraft and Porter's exceptional service offering is a welcome addition to the Victoria market. We appreciate the new service and look forward to working with them to ensure the route's success."

Porter continues to expand its presence in Western Canada, now serving Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

Flights and Porter Escapes vacation packages are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Victoria Airport Authority

Victoria Airport Authority is a not-for-profit authority that has managed the safe and secure operations of the Victoria International Airport on behalf of the surrounding communities since April 1, 1997.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]; Victoria Airport Authority, Rod Hunchak, Director, Business Development and Community Relations, 250-953-7514