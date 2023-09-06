Passengers can now choose to fly using both Toronto airports

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is celebrating the first flights with its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and St. John's International Airport (YYT). Service to St. John's departs this evening, with the return flight to Toronto scheduled for the morning of Sept. 7.

Porter Airlines connects St. John’s coast to coast via new Toronto Pearson service (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

St. John's passengers now have the option of using both Toronto airports. St. John's has been part of Porter's network since 2009, operating with the De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft to Halifax, with onward service to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Ottawa and Montreal. The flight to Pearson connects with Porter's new Western Canada destinations, including Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg, operated on the Embraer E195-E2.

"St. John's is now connected coast to coast with Porter, including access to Toronto's two airports. Passengers on all flights receive the elevated level of service they're used to from Porter, with genuine hospitality, no middle seats, free beer and wine served in glassware, and premium snacks. With the Embraer E195-E2, we're adding free, fast WiFi, for everyone and fresh meal options," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "This is an economy travel experience that no other airline in North America provides."

Options for extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or purchased individually with PorterClassic fares.

"We are delighted that Porter's direct route from St. John's to Toronto-Pearson has officially launched," said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John's International Airport Authority. "This route, which uses the new Embraer aircraft, demonstrates Porter's confidence in St. John's as a key market, and we thank them for their continued partnership."

"I am pleased to see Porter Airlines expand its service to our province with the addition of Toronto Pearson as a destination. Air access is of critical importance to our province and the more options we can offer residents, tourists and businesses, the better the impacts on our economy," said Hon. Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation of Newfoundland and Labrador. "Thank you to Porter Airlines for continuing to invest in air service development in Newfoundland and Labrador."

St. John's and Toronto offer a mix of history and modern attractions. The oceanside city is popular for its whale watching tours, Signal Hill, local hangouts and small-town charm. There's never a shortage of things to see and do in Toronto with access to museums, cultural events, beaches, botanical gardens and more.

Flights are available for booking on Porter's website or through travel agencies. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

