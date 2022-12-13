TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding Edmonton to its network, with flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). Edmonton is the newest destination for Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 jet service, which currently includes Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal.

Porter is giving Canadian economy travellers the ability to fly with an airline that provides an enjoyable economy air travel experience for every passenger.

The initial flight schedule starts in February 2023 with one daily flight, increasing to three daily flights in April for additional flexibility. Connecting flights with Ottawa and Montreal will also be available.

Toronto Pearson to: Flights begin: Average daily, non-stop,

round-trips: Introductory roundtrip

fares start at: Edmonton (YEG) Feb. 14, 2023 3 as of Apr. 19, 2023 $250

"This represents the introduction of Edmonton to our network and also a new approach to flying that Edmontonians haven't experienced in the past," says Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Our emphasis on high-quality service and competitive fares for every passenger sets Porter apart. No other airline does this and we are eager to remind Edmontonians that flying is something to look forward to."

"Welcoming Porter Airlines to our community is exciting for our airport, our region and the aviation industry," says Tom Ruth, president and CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "More flights to more places means more options for travellers, businesses and visitors. Porter provides a unique service offering, which our travellers from the Edmonton Metropolitan Region are sure to enjoy. We look forward to a strong partnership and future growth with Porter."

Flights on the Edmonton-Toronto Pearson route will operate on 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Porter's onboard experience offers every passenger an elevated economy experience that includes no middle seats, complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, a selection of premium snacks, free, fast WiFi for every passenger, and the option for fresh and healthy meals. This is all provided at highly competitive fares.

Passengers can also choose the new all-inclusive PorterReserve fare option that includes features such as dedicated check-in, extra legroom, and checked baggage, included in one bundled price. For travellers who want to choose which features matter most to them, PorterClassic offers perks available for purchase à la carte.

Porter has up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft on order, providing the ability to operate throughout North America, including destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. The airline also serves a regional network of more than 20 destinations on its De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet, operating from a base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Flights are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents. Porter Escapes vacation packages will be available soon. New routes will be announced regularly.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

