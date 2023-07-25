TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is expanding its Western Canada network with the addition of a non-stop route between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

The new route begins October 4, with one daily roundtrip flight operated on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Introductory roundtrip fares start at $184.

The Edmonton-Ottawa route offers a variety of connections to Eastern Canada via Ottawa. Porter also operates multiple non-stop daily flights between Edmonton and Toronto-Pearson.

Route Departure Arrival Ottawa-Edmonton 7:15 p.m. 9:40 p.m. Edmonton-Ottawa 9:10 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

All times are local

"The addition of this route provides a higher level of connectivity across our network between Eastern and Western Canada," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "We welcome the opportunity to provide even more travellers across the country with an elevated economy experience that they won't find with any other airline."

Service between YOW and YEG includes complimentary beer and wine, premium snacks, and free, fast WiFi for all passengers. Options for extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or purchased individually with PorterClassic fares.

"We are pleased to join Porter Airlines in announcing their non-stop year-round flight from Edmonton to Ottawa. This exciting addition to our flight offerings not only strengthens business and government ties between our regions, but also enhances tourism opportunities for travellers seeking a seamless connection to our country's capital city," said Myron Keehn, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "As we expand our flight network, we are proud to partner with Porter Airlines on their new service to Ottawa and beyond. Together, we are driving growth and connectivity, making it easier than ever to explore in-demand destinations."

"We are delighted that Porter Airlines is adding non-stop service between Ottawa and Edmonton to their growing list of destinations from YOW. This addition is another reason why Ottawa-Gatineau travellers should embrace Porter as their hometown carrier and enjoy the enhanced travel experience that awaits," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority. "Whether exploring Canada's Capital Region or connecting to our country's beautiful east coast, we are excited to welcome Edmonton travellers to YOW."

This route complements Porter's existing presence from Ottawa to Western Canada, including nonstop service from Ottawa and Vancouver and additional connecting options via Toronto-Pearson to Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

