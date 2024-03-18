MONTREAL, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Portage announced today the opening of the Garderie Ribambelle Montréal, its first daycare, subsidized by the Ministry of Families. Located on the premises of the Mother and Child Centre in the heart of Montreal's Griffintown neighborhood, the daycare accommodates 38 children, including 20 infants, under the supervision of a team of passionate and dedicated professionals who are committed to the well-being of children. This pioneering daycare model represents a significant augmentation to Portage's service repertoire, aligning with our ongoing commitment to continuous enhancement for the betterment of our residents.

The primary objective of Garderie Ribambelle Montréal is to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our children by fostering an environment conducive to unlocking their full potential.

A project dedicated to the well-being of children within the community

The project originated from Portage's strong dedication to assisting mothers facing addiction issues regain control over their lives while preserving their vital bond with their children. Originally functioning as a drop-in daycare for several years, Garderie Ribambelle Montréal attained official recognition as a subsidized daycare by the Ministry of Families in August 2023. Each day, Garderie Ribambelle Montréal welcomes the children of mothers participating in Portage's rehabilitation program, as well as the children of staff members.

Quotes

"We are extremely happy to be inaugurating Portage's first subsidized daycare today. When we embarked on this project, our goal was clear: to offer a warm, safe, and conducive learning environment for the children of our Mother and Child program residents, and our employees. We have worked hard for several years to ensure this daycare meets our high standards. We wish to thank the Ministry of Families for their excellent collaboration on this project which, I am convinced, will make a difference in the lives of many people."

— Peter A. Howlett, President of Portage

"Garderie Ribambelle Montréal is a significant addition to the Portage organization and its residents. They can rest easy knowing their child is in the good hands of qualified and caring individuals. That's invaluable. I commend the commitment to the well-being of residents and employees of the Mother and Child center, of Mr. Howlett and his team. Your work truly makes a difference. I wish wonderful moments for the children and all staff at la Ribambelle."

— Suzanne Roy, Minister of Families, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region, and Member for Verchères

About Portage

Since 1973, Portage has helped thousands of people living with substance use issues overcome their addictions. The organization provides a multitude of services tailored to the needs of its adult and adolescent residents, mothers with young children, pregnant women, and people living with drug addiction problems (men and women) and mental health issues. Portage's rehabilitation programs offer free services that are recognized and certified by Accreditation Canada.

Portage operates several drug rehabilitation centres in Québec: Montréal, Prévost, Québec City, and Saint-Malachie. Other establishments serve populations in Ontario and the Maritimes. For further details, visit www.portage.ca.

For further information: For more information: Claudia Ntihinyuka, TACT, [email protected]; For interview requests with Minister Suzanne Roy: Catherine Pelletier, Press Agent, Minister's Office, Ministry of Families, minister responsible for the Montérégie region, and member for Verchères, [email protected], 450-204-5158; Source: Seychelle Harding, Portage, [email protected]