PORTA™ embarks on rapid expansion to mark its first anniversary

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - After only a year in business, Canadian-owned and operated PORTA™ is primed for rapid expansion in year two, including appearing on grocery shelves, a larger, international delivery footprint and even more product innovation. Over the course of its first year, PORTA delivered more than 500,000 meals to Ontario homes. What started as a menu of just 8 pizzas, 8 pastas and 4 desserts has expanded to include rotating seasonal dishes, a new line-up of premium risottos, and four hand-rolled breakfast pastries. In order to keep up with seasonal ingredients, consumer tastes and evolving food trends, PORTA now offers more than 30 items so the menu is always exciting for customers.

"I am really proud that we have been able to replicate the taste and Italian authenticity customers have come to know and love from me over the past 30 years in my restaurants, but in a convenient way from the comfort of their homes with PORTA," says renowned restaurateur and founding partner of PORTA, Cosimo Mammoliti. "We look forward to another year of opportunity, reaching new customers and creating more at-home options we know they will love, without sacrificing the 'handmade by chefs' quality they expect of us."

PORTA now sets its sights on national expansion to bring this premium frozen food offering to the rest of Canada. To do so, they have secured a new dedicated production plant in Toronto to keep up with demand. They have also begun to appear on specialty grocery store shelves in Ontario, including Battaglia's, Harvest Wagon, Lady York Foods, Creeds and Aisle24.

"We have put strong foundations in place such as a distinct brand, a differentiated product offering, an experienced team, and a new production facility. We are now ready to grow our distribution touchpoints delivering direct-to–consumers across Canada and in-store through grocery stores," says Jason Cassidy, General Manager of PORTA. "Our above average customer retention rate of 75% is a clear indicator that these products are resonating with Ontarians and that we must get it into the hands of all Canadians - and eventually Americans."

Until then, PORTA is proud to finish the year by launching their Winter Menu, including six new seasonal items rooted in comforting flavours and traditional tastes customers know and love. Learn more about their new offerings, and try it for yourself by signing up for a box at eatporta.com .

