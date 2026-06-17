Port of Trois-Rivières presents its 2025 results at its Annual General Meeting

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) held its Annual General Meeting today at the Marine Terminal, during which it presented highlights and its 2025 annual report.

The Chair of the Board of Directors, Me Véronique Néron, and the President and CEO of the TRPA, Anick Métivier, reviewed the past year and provided an update on operations and projects carried out at the Port of Trois-Rivières over the last year.

As previously announced earlier this year during the presentation of the annual results, the Port of Trois-Rivières handled 2.6 million metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in 2025, supporting regional and international trade. Traffic consisted of 1.9 MT of dry bulk, 198,000 tonnes of liquid bulk, and 485,000 tonnes of general cargo. The decrease observed was planned and results from major infrastructure projects currently underway, aimed at sustainably increasing the Port's productivity and competitiveness.

The year 2025 was marked by a major transformation of port infrastructure, driven by the most ambitious project in the Port's history. This evolution is built on the commitment of bold and visionary partners, as well as the exceptional mobilization of longshore workers and the entire port workforce.

With a team of approximately thirty employees, the Port of Trois-Rivières continues to actively pursue its commitment to the Trois-Rivières community. In line with its desire to act as a responsible, engaged, and sustainable corporate citizen, it supported 65 organizations in 2025 through its donations and sponsorships program, as well as numerous initiatives, events, and local projects, contributing to the region's social, cultural, and economic vitality.

Quotes

"2025 marked a pivotal moment for the Port of Trois-Rivières. In a context of major transformation, we supported the development of a modern, high-performing, and responsible port, aligned with its economic mission and its role within the community."

Me Véronique Néron, Chair of the Board of Directors

"In 2025, the Port of Trois-Rivières reached a defining milestone in its transformation, highlighted by the advancement of major projects, notably the construction of Dock 16 and the reconstruction of Dock 17. Thanks to the mobilization of our teams, our users, and our partners, we are laying the foundations for an even more efficient, sustainable port, strategically positioned at the heart of Canada's trade corridors, supporting more fluid and resilient supply chains."

Anick Métivier, President and CEO, Port of Trois-Rivières

About the Port of Trois-Rivières

The Port welcomes more than 215 vessels annually from about one hundred ports in over forty countries, in addition to handling 65,000 trucks and 11,000 railcars, thereby supporting the fluidity of trade.

One of Canada's 17 port authorities and active since 1882, the Port of Trois-Rivières offers, year-round, a wide range of facilities and services to the maritime industry. It plays a key role in regional, national, and international economic development, particularly in strategic sectors such as aluminum, critical minerals, and agri-food.

Quick Facts

In 2025, the Port of Trois-Rivières welcomed 24 cruise ships and 4,799 passengers, reinforcing its role as a tourism gateway and regional development driver.

Major work on Docks 16 and 17 is progressing on schedule and on budget, strengthening the Port's performance, safety, and capacity.

Through material recovery efforts, 77% of the concrete from the demolition of the former grain silos was reused, illustrating a concrete circular economy approach.

In 2025, nearly 475,000 tonnes of steel transited through the Port, equivalent to approximately 17 Laviolette Bridges.

The Port generates nearly $280 million in economic spinoffs and supports more than 2,200 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.

Useful links

2025 Annual Report

Trois-Rivières Port Authority

Strategic Plan On Course for 2030

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Trois-Rivières

Martine Bareil, Senior Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Trois-Rivières Port Authority, Email: [email protected]