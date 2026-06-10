Alcoa and the Port of Trois Rivières inaugurate new port facilities dedicated to unloading raw materials for the Deschambault Smelter

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Alcoa and the Trois Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) officially inaugurated today Alcoa's new facilities at Wharf 17, marking an important milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two organizations. These modernized installations now support the unloading of alumina and calcined coke destined for the Deschambault Smelter.

The event, held in the presence of local partners, included a video presentation showcasing the project's development and the integration of the new equipment.

Made possible through a $71.8 million investment by Alcoa, the project includes the acquisition of two fully electric, closed loop pneumatic ship unloaders. Delivered by ship in fall 2025, these systems now provide increased unloading efficiency, improved operational stability, and a significant reduction in environmental impact. Since their commissioning in January, nine vessel unloadings have already been completed successfully.

"This major investment at the Port of Trois-Rivières strengthens the competitiveness and long-term sustainability of our smelter, while enabling us to enhance the handling of our raw materials through advanced equipment and more sustainable practices. Delivered in compliance with the highest health, safety, and environmental standards, the project has also helped train our teams and build critical expertise for the future. This achievement reflects the quality of collaboration between our employees, the Port Authority and our partners, as well as our commitment to contributing responsibly to regional development and to building a legacy of excellence for future generations.

- Pascal Rochette, Plant Manager, Alcoa – Deschambault Smelter

Through a long-term agreement, the handling area at Wharf 17 is now exclusively dedicated to Alcoa's operations, ensuring stability, safety, and continuity for years to come.

The work on Wharfs 16 and 17, carried out by the Port of Trois-Rivières and its partners, represents a total investment of $312 million, including contributions from the Government of Canada ($87 million) and the Government of Quebec ($41 million), announced in 2025. The overall modernization project is progressing as planned. As for Wharf 17, the remaining work is limited to the installation of electrical conduits for a light pole, as well as the deployment of fiber optic infrastructure. All other infrastructure on the pier has been completed.

"With Wharf 17, the Port of Trois-Rivières is demonstrating that the modernization of port infrastructure is a concrete driver of industrial transition. By supporting Alcoa in integrating state-of-the-art equipment with a low environmental footprint, we are strengthening our role as a strategic partner to major industries while building a more efficient, sustainable, and resolutely forward-looking port."

- Anick Métivier, President and CEO, Trois-Rivières Port Authority

Today's inauguration marks an important step for Alcoa's supply chain in Québec and highlights the strength of collaboration between industrial, governmental, and port partners.

About the Trois-Rivières Port Authority

The Trois-Rivières Port handles 65,000 trucks, 11,000 railcars, and more than 240 merchant and cruise ships annually, arriving from approximately 100 ports in over 40 countries around the world. It can handle up to 4.2 million metric tons of cargo, generates nearly $280 million in economic spinoffs, and creates more than 2,200 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.

The Wharfs 16 and 17 project will enhance the Port of Trois-Rivières' performance and support its growth, particularly in the grain, calcined coke, and alumina sectors. The installation of new equipment will enable Alcoa and G3 Canada handlers to operate more sustainably, significantly reduce environmental impacts, and optimize and strengthen the reliability of the supply chain.

As one of Canada's 17 port authorities and in operation since 1882, the Port of Trois-Rivières plays a key role in the competitiveness of Quebec's industrial sectors, particularly aluminum, critical minerals, and agri-food. By focusing on innovation, sustainability, and long-term partnerships with the private sector, the Port acts as a catalyst for sustainable growth at the regional, national, and international levels.

About the Deschambault Smelter

The Deschambault Smelter employs more than 509 people and produces approximately 287,000 metric tons of aluminum per year. In 2025, it generated CAD 563 million in local spending in Québec. In addition to the Deschambault Smelter, which hosts Alcoa's Global Center of Excellence for Smelting, Alcoa's Québec operations include the Bécancour (ABI) Smelter and the Baie Comeau Smelter. Together, these three facilities have an annual production capacity of more than one million metric tons of ingots, small ingots, slabs, and billets. More information: www.alcoa.com/canada

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Trois-Rivières

Contacts: Martine Bareil, Senior Director Public Affairs and Communications, Trois-Rivières Port Authority, Email: [email protected]; Marie-Josée Alain, Communications Advisor and Social Performance Manager, Alcoa - Deschambault Smelter, Email: [email protected]