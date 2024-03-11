Another strong year in marine imports and cruise ship activity highlights the important role the Port plays in Toronto's economy for tourism, trade and construction.

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Port of Toronto moved more than 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo and welcomed a record 45 cruise ships and nearly 18,000 visitors to its Cruise Ship Terminal in 2023. Another strong year in marine imports and cruise ship activity highlights the important role the Port plays in Toronto's economy by enabling the movement of goods and people, which in turns drives tourism and trade for the region.

Commercial Tonnage

More than 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo transited through the Port of Toronto in 2023, providing the sugar for our coffee, the salt for our roads and the raw materials needed for Toronto’s booming construction industry – one of the busiest in North America – including cement, aggregate and steel. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

The number of cargo ships visiting the Port of Toronto remained consistent in 2023, with 189 ships visiting the Port of Toronto and delivering a range of bulk, project and general cargo products totalling 2,311,616 metric tonnes.

In addition to importing 606,060 metric tonnes of sugar from Central and South America to support Toronto's food and beverage industry, the Port moved more than 685,661 metric tonnes of salt, much of which is used for Toronto's roads during the winter months. With construction in Toronto showing no signs of slowing down, the Port also moved 796,644 metric tonnes of cement (an 11 per cent increase over 2022), 97,016 metric tonnes of aggregate, and 123,234 metric tonnes of steel products, including coil, pipe, and rebar, which transited through the Port to construction sites throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Economic Impact

Commercial Cargo

An independent report entitled Economic Impacts of Marine Shipping in the Port of Toronto – published in September 2023 by Martin Associates confirms that marine cargo handled at the Port of Toronto generated $463.5 million in economic activity and 1,989 jobs in Ontario in 2022. This study focuses exclusively on the cargo component of the Port of Toronto's operation and does not reflect the Port's full diversity of uses, which includes its Cruise Ship Terminal and Marine Terminals.

Cruise

The Port of Toronto is a popular Great Lakes cruising Port of call, in 2023 experiencing its second consecutive record year and welcoming 45 cruise ships and nearly 18,000 passengers. The year 2024 will usher in another strong cruise ship season, with 36 ships expected to call between May and October, bringing nearly 18,000 passengers to Toronto to enjoy all the city has to offer. Cruise the Great Lakes, an initiative led by the Conference of Great Lakes Governors and Premiers, expects cruising in the Great Lakes to generate an economic value of over $200 million USD to the region's Ports and communities in 2024.

Film

PortsToronto leases two of its Marine Terminals to Cinespace, which in turn provides production facilities for film and television companies such as Netflix. This activity supports Toronto's $2 billion film industry, much of which is concentrated in the port lands area. The Port also provides the backdrop for many film productions including Law & Order Toronto, Reacher and The Boys.

Quote

"The Port of Toronto is part of an environmentally sustainable, marine transportation corridor through the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway and facilitates the movement of goods and people through Canada's largest city and most populous region," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto. "Over and above the Port of Toronto's significant economic impact, generating more than $460 million in economic activity in Ontario, the 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo delivered to the Port by ship last year took approximately 57,000, 40-tonne trucks off Toronto's congested roads and highways."

"The Port of Toronto is a reliable, sustainable trade gateway that imports millions of tonnes of goods each year that our city needs to continue to thrive. From the cement needed to supply our construction industry – one of the busiest in North America – to the sugar we use to sweeten our morning coffee," continued Steenstra.

By the Numbers

189 cargo ships delivered 2,311,616 million metric tonnes of goods to the Port of Toronto in 2023, including: 796,644 metric tonnes of cement (an 11 per cent increase over 2022); 606,060 metric tonnes of sugar; 685,661 metric tonnes of salt; 97,016 metric tonnes of aggregate; and, 123,234 metric tonnes of steel products, including coil, pipe, and rebar.

delivered of goods to the Port of in 2023, including: The 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo delivered to the Port by ship last year took approximately 57,000, 40-tonne trucks off Toronto's congested roads and highways.

off congested roads and highways. $463.5 million in economic activity generated by marine cargo at the Port in 2022.

in economic activity generated by marine cargo at the Port in 2022. $79.1 million in taxes generated by cargo and vessel activity at the Port in 2022.

taxes generated by cargo and vessel activity at the Port in 2022. 673 jobs directly generated by marine cargo and vessel activity at the Port of Toronto .

jobs directly generated by marine cargo and vessel activity at the Port of . 18,000 passengers welcomed to Toronto on 45 cruise ships in 2023.

welcomed to on in 2023. USD $200 million in economic value expected to be generated by cruising in the Great Lakes in 2024 1 .

in economic value expected to be generated by cruising in the Great Lakes in 2024 . $2 billion film industry thriving in Toronto .

About the Port of Toronto

Since 1793, the Port of Toronto has served as Toronto's gateway to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to marine Ports around the world. Serving primarily as a bulk cargo destination, the Port boasts a unique location minutes from Toronto's downtown and moves goods from countries as far away as Germany, South Korea, China, Brazil, Australia, South America and the United States. In addition to managing the movement of ships through the harbour, PortsToronto is the owner and operator of Marine Terminals 51, 52 and the Cruise Ship Terminal within the Port of Toronto.

The Port of Toronto is one of Canada's inland Ports and is situated on the northwest shore of Lake Ontario. Located minutes from Toronto's downtown core, the Port provides a seamless network of cost-effective intermodal links to road, rail and air transportation, serving as a unique and crucial piece of economic infrastructure. Marine cargo arriving and managed at the Port of Toronto generated $460 million in economic activity and 1,989 jobs in Ontario in 2022. Port also welcomes cruise ships and passengers from around the globe through the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Take a virtual tour of the Port of Toronto to learn about the important role the Port plays in Canada's transportation network as well as the environmental benefit of marine transportation.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.



1 Great Lakes Cruise Ship Industry Expected to Have $200M Economic Impact in 2024, Cruise the Great Lakes, March 4, 2024. Link.

