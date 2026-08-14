Port of Montreal Contrecœur Expansion Project - Project Reaches Major Milestone with the Start of In-Water Construction Work

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) confirms the launch of in-water construction work at the site of its Contrecœur Expansion Project. In line with the project schedule, this new milestone officially marks the beginning of a major phase of construction and concludes the preparatory work carried out since fall 2025.

This new phase represents a significant step toward the realization of the future container terminal. It includes the construction of a working jetty, as well as the terminal wharf and its marine infrastructure. Dredging activities are scheduled to begin in 2027.

A working jetty to support wharf construction

The first activities will involve the construction of a stone working jetty. This structure will provide crews and heavy equipment, including a crane with a lifting capacity of 300 tonnes, with access to the work zone for the installation of the various components of the wharf.

More than 250,000 tonnes of stone from local quarries have been progressively delivered to the site over the past several months to build the jetty in the river and the fill required for the future wharf. Several thousand additional tonnes of stone will be delivered in the coming months.

The delivery of sheet piles, a key component of the future wharf, was also completed in recent weeks.

Upcoming milestones include:

Delivery of the steel casing piles currently being manufactured in Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey, beginning August 17;

Commencement of wharf construction this fall with the installation of a combined wall composed of steel casing piles and sheet piles.

A construction site prepared over several months

The launch of this new phase follows several months of preparatory work, which included:

Installation of construction site fencing;

Development of access roads;

Construction of work platforms;

Targeted tree clearing;

Installation of site offices and garages.

At the same time, the implementation of environmental compensation measures related to aquatic vegetation beds and wetlands is ongoing. The forest habitat compensation plan, including reforestation work, has been completed.

The project's next phases will also include finalizing the terminal design, as well as the construction and operating agreement with DP World Canada.

QUOTES

"The work now underway in Contrecœur marks another important milestone in the expansion of the Port of Montréal, one of Canada's most critical trade gateways. This project will increase capacity, strengthen supply chains, and help ensure the efficient movement of goods that Canadian businesses and consumers rely on every day. By investing in modern transportation infrastructure, we are supporting economic growth, creating opportunities for exporters and importers, and most importantly, building a more resilient and competitive Canadian economy."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"This new phase brings us one step closer to making the Contrecœur terminal a reality, an ambitious expansion project supported by the Government of Quebec with an investment of $130 million. This new infrastructure will strengthen Quebec's economic competitiveness, diversify our markets and help us attract investment. With increased transshipment capacity, we will be better positioned to develop new partnerships with major international shipping companies."

Bernard Drainville

Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for the Maritime Strategy

"The start of in-water construction confirms that the expansion project is progressing according to plan. After several months of preparation and mobilization on site, we are reaching a major milestone in the construction of the future terminal. This achievement clearly demonstrates the project's progress and brings us closer to commissioning a strategic infrastructure that will support business growth, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance Canada's capacity to trade efficiently with international markets."

Paul Bird

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority

All construction work is being carried out by the Constructeurs Terminal de Contrecœur Grand Projet (CTCGP) consortium, composed of Aecon and Pomerleau.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

With an AA credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a stable outlook, the MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590,000 jobs and generates $98.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

About the Port of Montreal expansion project

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve was acquired over 30 years ago by the Montreal Port Authority and has been the focus of thorough collaborative planning to support the development of the supply chain in Quebec and the rest of Canada. With the support of its public and private partners, including financial support from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Port of Montreal is developing an advanced new container terminal able to handle 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2030, when it is expected to be fully operational. At full capacity, the terminal will generate over 10,000 jobs annually. It will include two berths, a large container handling area, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and support facilities. Advantageously located in the country's main pool of consumers and importers, close to major rail and road routes, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion will strengthen a world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

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SOURCE Port of Montreal

For more information: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques, André Fortin, Vice President, [email protected],514 928-3828