MONTREAL, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Port of Montreal is launching its cruise season today, in collaboration with Montréal Cruises and Tourisme Montréal, with the arrival of the Victory I from Victory Cruise Lines. From now until October 31, 2026, the city will welcome nearly 50,000 passengers across 39 operations, confirming Montreal's strong appeal as a must-stop destination in North America.

In 2026, the Port of Montreal will host 17 ships from 16 different cruise lines, ranging from the smallest -- Le Bellot (184 passengers) from PONANT--to the largest--Volendam (1,440 passengers) from Holland America Line.

In total, the Port will record 9 port calls and 30 embarkation and disembarkation operations, with itineraries connecting Montreal to a wide range of destinations including Germany, Iceland, the Great Lakes, Florida and New England.

Notably, five ships will extend their stay at berth, allowing passengers to fully experience the city--creating direct economic benefits for local businesses and tourism stakeholders:

Viking Mars (September 11–13 and October 5–7)

(September 11–13 and October 5–7) Amera (September 12–13)

(September 12–13) Scenic Eclipse (September 23–24)

(September 23–24) Vista (September 24–25)

(September 24–25) Crystal Symphony (October 2–3)

In addition, four roundtrip cruises departing from Montreal will be offered this season--great news for Montrealers looking to set sail without flying:

Volendam , from May 30 to June 9 and from September 1 to 12

, from May 30 to June 9 and from September 1 to 12 Seabourn Ovation , from September 25 to October 7

, from September 25 to October 7 Star Pride, from September 25 to October 9

Montreal, a destination of choice for luxury cruises

The trend toward high-end cruising continues, with a significant increase in luxury ships calling at Montreal--up more than 220% since 2019. The destination will notably welcome Crystal Cruises and its flagship vessel, the Crystal Symphony, marking a highly anticipated return after seven years.

Two prestigious new ships will also make calls:

Scenic Eclipse (September 23 and 24)

(September 23 and 24) Seabourn Ovation (three visits: September 25, October 7 and October 31)

Quotes

"Welcoming prestigious ships and the strong growth of the high-end segment demonstrate Montreal's appeal to international travellers seeking authentic experiences. These extended stays allow visitors to fully discover the city's cultural, culinary and event offerings, generating significant benefits for the entire tourism industry. Wishing everyone a great season!" said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montreal.

"The launch of this new season reflects Montreal's growing attractiveness on the international stage. Beyond their tourism contribution, cruises generate tangible economic benefits for our local ecosystem and help showcase the St. Lawrence River, our port expertise and the city's distinctive hospitality," said Marie-Claude Galarneau, Chief Human Resources and Strategy Officer, at the Montreal Port Authority.

View the ship schedule online

About Montréal Cruises

Founded in 2011 by the Port of Montréal and Tourisme Montréal, Montréal Cruises promotes the city as a niche home and stopover port on the St. Lawrence River, specializing in welcoming premium and luxury cruise ships. Acting as a central hub, Montréal Cruises connects the port, the destination, and the tourism ecosystem to attract and retain cruise lines, elevate the guest experience, and amplify the region's economic impact. With a modern terminal in the heart of Old Montréal and targeted outreach to cruise lines, media, and travel agencies, Montréal Cruises helps extend visitors' stays and increase overnight visits in the city, supporting the sustainable growth of the cruise industry.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

With an AA credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a stable outlook, the MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590,000 jobs and generates $98.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

Source: Montreal Port Authority, Renée Larouche, Director, Communications, [email protected], 514-531-2410; Tourisme Montreal, Aurélie de Blois, Spokesperson and Senior PR Advisor, [email protected], 514 918-5290