Popular US trading platform for 'unicorns' now available in Canada

After significant traction in the US, Vancouver-based fintech startup Hiive has been approved to deal with Canadians

Hiive announces the official launch of its VC-secondaries trading platform in Canada after being licensed as an exempt market dealer

after being licensed as an exempt market dealer Hiive allows buyers and sellers of stakes in pre-IPO, venture capital-backed companies to discover pricing and trade shares without engaging a live broker

The expansion will allow both Canadian technology employees and Canadian accredited investors to more easily access the global market for pre-IPO trading

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - After rapidly emerging as a leading global marketplace for buyers and sellers of stakes in pre-IPO companies, Hiive announced that it has now been approved to deal with sellers and investors in its home country.

"We're proud to finally be able to offer the platform to our fellow Canadians," said Sim Desai, CEO of Hiive.

The trading platform, regulated by FINRA and the SEC in the United States, already services thousands of customers south of the border.

"We've gotten a tremendous reception in the US since launching our platform last July and both user activity and transactions on platform have been rising exponentially," said Desai. "Our vision was to create a transparent, centralized, and automated platform. Market participants are telling us that they really love the product."

Hiive will allow Canadian venture capitalists, investment funds, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals to more seamlessly access global and Canadian pre-IPO markets.

"Demand for access to investments in these generation-defining startups has been on the rise, particularly amongst investors seeking higher return alternatives to public equities and bonds."

Desai said that it's also an opportunity for Canadian employees who are looking to sell their shares of highly valued technology start-ups to entertain offers from US, Canadian, and global buyers.

"Thousands of Canadians are employed by the 1000+ US, European, and Canadian tech companies that are listed on our platform," Desai said. "With the IPO window firmly shut, this may be one of their only paths to cashing-out in the foreseeable future."

About Hiive

Hiive is a fintech startup offering a marketplace for buyers and sellers of shares in private and pre-IPO, venture-backed companies. The trading platform allows qualified investors to place an order to buy or sell shares of late-stage companies directly with another party, without the need for a live broker.

Hiive was founded by Sim Desai, CEO, a veteran of the private equity secondary market, along with co-founders Sarah Huggins, COO and GC; Prab Rattan, Head of Capital Markets; and Stuart Eccles, CTO and Head of Product.

