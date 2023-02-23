PopReach to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 1:40 pm PST. Mr. Walsh will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investor meetings, and participating on a panel discussion during the one-day in-person conference.

Gravitas' 6th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries as well as investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit a 1X1 meeting request, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/bccb576f-35ce-4382-99c2-2c4e7c0291c7/summary.

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference



Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1X1 Meetings



Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023



Time: 8:30 AM PST – 4:20 PM PST



Venue: Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; and Ubiquity, an omnichannel marketing network and technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: PopReach Corporation, Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; Jon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 583-5918, [email protected]