PopReach subsidiary, Q1Media, Named One of the Best Places to Work in Central Texas

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a multiplatform digital technology company, announced that its subsidiary, Q1Media, Inc., ("Q1Media") has been ranked third on the Austin Business Journal's 2023 list of Best Places to Work in Central Texas in the medium category.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Central Texas," said Bill Wiemann, CEO at Q1Media. "This achievement showcases the exceptional employee community we've built at Q1Media and the focus on employee satisfaction and success within our culture. We strive to create a fulfilling and inclusive culture where employees take charge of their career paths for everyone's collective success."

Q1Media was selected from hundreds of nominees to secure the prestigious third-place ranking in the Medium Employer category. The annual award is based on the results of rigorous surveys by Quantum, assessing employee satisfaction in six key categories: Communication & Resources, Individual Needs, Manager Effectiveness, Personal Engagement, Team Dynamics, and Trust in Leadership. Well over 70% of Q1Media's employees responded to the survey for the company to be considered. The company had been awarded both Best Places to Work in Central Texas and Best Companies to Work for in Texas in 2022.

Q1Media's third-place ranking among the 20 winning companies is a testament to a passionate and driven workforce committed to the long-term success of the company, its clients, and its employees. In addition to ongoing training opportunities and a highly competitive benefits package, employees lauded Q1Media's flexibility with their remote-first policy, company values, great benefits and PTO perks, as well as a collaborative and supportive environment strengthened by team outings, activities, and events.

Q1Media's recognition reflects its unwavering commitment to creating a positive work environment. The award also acknowledges Q1Media's standing as an industry leader and a valuable part of PopReach's growing portfolio.

"This kind of recognition is a reflection of the exceptional leadership of Q1Media's founders Bill and Matt, and of our company wide focus on acquiring and retaining world class talent by providing our teams with the best environment and culture to thrive and grow within," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach.

Equity Incentive Awards

The Company also announced that on June 28, 2023 it granted an aggregate of 6,000,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain officers of the Company, pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted on April 28, 2022. The RSUs vest as to 25% on February 1, 2024, with 6.25% vesting quarterly thereafter.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers. We acquire, optimize and scale market-leading digital technology businesses providing cross-platform, performance-driven advertising and data solutions to attract, engage and monetize high-value consumers. Our portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification advertising platform; Q1Media, an industry-leading advertising and media service provider; Contobox, a leading edge customer engagement platform; Ubiquity, a data driven user acquisition and marketing technology platform; SCS, an integrated agency powering brand performance with data and creativity; and OpenMoves, a Google Premier Partner driving creative and growth across pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

