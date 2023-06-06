PopReach Launches PAYDAY Crime War Worldwide

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

Millions of global fans can now heist their way to the ultimate PAYDAY on mobile devices

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) OTCQX: POPRF) today announced the worldwide launch of PAYDAY Crime War on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Officially licensed from Starbreeze Studios AB ("Starbreeze"), PAYDAY Crime War is the first PAYDAY game on mobile platforms, as well as the first free-to-play version of one the world's most successful PC game franchises.

KEY GAME FEATURES:

First mobile free-to-play version of the wildly successful PAYDAY game franchise





Take on other heisters in co-op PvP (Player vs. Player) " Cash Grab " mode





" mode Team up with friends and form a 4 person crew to pull off the most epic heists in co-op PvE (Player vs. Enemy) mode





Collect an arsenal of weapons and gear to customize your heister for each mission





Earn dozens of iconic characters with unique specialties to choose from

"The PopReach Games team has worked incredibly hard to deliver an authentic AAA mobile experience that is familiar and engaging to the millions of existing PAYDAY fans, while also appealing to a brand new audience of heisters," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "Following our successful soft launch with over 1M heists played, the response to PAYDAY Crime War has been incredible with over 150K players pre-registered for today's worldwide launch, and we're excited to move forward with this globally anticipated game."

PAYDAY Crime War is the first mobile version of one of the most popular co-op shooter game franchises ever. PAYDAY 2, launched in 2013, has sold millions of copies and boasts the largest Steam community page by far with well over 8.5 million members. Starbreeze is set to launch the highly anticipated sequel PAYDAY 3 in 2023, further expanding this successful franchise. PAYDAY Crime War is based on a free-to-play business model, with monetization focused on in-app purchases and in-game advertising. Access to the entire universe of PAYDAY 2 PC game and game assets, which have sold over 105 million additional downloadable content packs (DLC's), provides PAYDAY Crime War with an extensive pipeline of content that will keep players engaged for years.

"We're excited to see Starbreeze's collaboration with PopReach bear fruit with the worldwide launch of PAYDAY Crime War. PAYDAY Crime War truly captures the spirit of our AAA franchise, and enables more players to experience the PAYDAY saga, heisting anytime, anywhere, in the palm of their hands," said Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze.

For more information, including Google Play and Apple App Store download links, please visit the official PAYDAY Crime War site at www.paydaycrimewar.com.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification advertising platform; Q1Media, an industry-leading advertising and media service provider; Contobox, a leading edge customer engagement platform; Ubiquity, a data driven user acquisition and marketing technology platform; SCS, an integrated agency powering brand performance with data and creativity; and OpenMoves, a Google Premier Partner driving creative and growth across pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

