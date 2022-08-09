PopReach Games Celebrates Milestone with Over 1 Million Downloads of Smurfs Magic Match

(Not for distribution to US wire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce that Smurfs Magic Match, the newest mobile game revitalized by its PopReach Games business unit, has surpassed 1 million cumulative downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play stores.

Smurf’s Magic Match surpasses 1 million downloads! (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

"We're very happy with the performance Smurfs Magic Match at this early stage of its life cycle. It's been well received on both major mobile platforms, having already been featured in both the Google Play and Apple App Store over the past several months, validating the game's high quality along with the brands ongoing appeal," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "Most importantly, our players are really enjoying the game, as evidenced by its 4.7/5 star average with tens of thousands of reviews."

In 2019 PopReach acquired a portfolio of games based on the Smurfs IP, licensed from Lafig Belgium S.A., including Smurfs' Village and a match 3 game. Smurfs Magic Match is the revitalized title based on this match 3 game, rebuilt in the Unity game engine, and ultimately soft launched in late 2021.

"Our games team has done a great job breathing new life into the Smurfs match 3 game, re-envisioned for the modern player, and the results to date have been exceptional," added Christopher Locke, President of PopReach. "The game has an exciting future, and is a validation of PopReach Games' strategy of acquiring successful products built around strong brands, and revitalizing them for future growth."

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

PopReach made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of PopReach common shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of PopReach common shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the technology, media and digital gaming industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

PopReach assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: PopReach Corporation, Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; Christopher Locke, President, (416) 583-5918, [email protected]