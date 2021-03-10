PopReach Engages Hybrid Financial to Expand Investor Outreach Initiatives

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for PopReach and to broaden its reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has been engaged for an initial period of six months starting March 29, 2021 (the "Initial Term") which shall then be renewed automatically for successive three month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of C$15,000. At the time of this agreement, neither Hybrid nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in PopReach securities.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

The engagement of Hybrid remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful franchises competing mainly in the North American market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's games are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; PopReach Corporation, Christopher Locke, [email protected]