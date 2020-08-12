PopReach Corporation Retains LodeRock Advisors for Investor Relations

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: POPR) – PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company"), a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced that it has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock") for strategic investor relations and capital markets communication services.

Under the terms of the agreement, which will continue until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice, PopReach will pay LodeRock a monthly fee of C$10,000 for ongoing strategic communication services. At the time of this agreement, neither LodeRock nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in PopReach securities.

LodeRock is a Toronto-based group of senior capital markets communications executives who develop and execute communications programs in order to help companies achieve their capital markets objectives and capture the full potential of their public listing. The engagement of LodeRock remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Technology Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The company's franchises are played by over 1.2 million monthly active users. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, and Bangalore.

