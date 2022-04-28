POPREACH CORPORATION - MICHAEL FITZGERALD AND JAMES MANSFIELD

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 28, 2022, PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) ("PopReach") completed its business combination (the "Transaction") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry. The Transaction is further described in PopReach's information circular dated February 14, 2022, which has been filed under PopReach's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Michael Fitzgerald and James Mansfield each acquired 13,850,128 common shares of PopReach ("Shares") personally and collectively acquired an additional 28,774,505 Shares through their joint actor Secure Ventures LLC. As a result, each of Michael Fitzgerald and James Mansfield holds, directly or indirectly, 42,624,633 Shares, representing approximately 18.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Shares were acquired and are held by Michael Fitzgerald and James Mansfield for investment purposes and Michael Fitzgerald and James Mansfield may or may not, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control of the Shares whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

PopReach's head office is located at 1 University Avenue, 3rd floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2P1. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 and a copy of the early warning report required by National Instrument 62-103 will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Michael Fitzgerald and/or James Mansfield at 855-562-8472.

For further information: Michael Fitzgerald and/or James Mansfield, 855-562-8472