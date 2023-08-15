PopReach companies, SCS and Contobox, join forces to streamline ad tech, drive sales and boost marketing performance

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

Offering a full funnel solution for retailers and Direct-to-Consumer brands that improves return on ad spend while increasing engagement and loyalty

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a multiplatform digital technology company, announced that its subsidiaries Schiefer Media, Inc. ("SCS") and Crucial Interactive Inc. ("Contobox") are joining forces in order to streamline the delivery of personalized ad tech solutions for marketers within the scope of full-funnel ad campaigns that drive e-commerce, sales and digital marketing performance.

"This integration represents a major milestone in our plan to realize strong synergies between our companies that will allow us to better serve our customers," says PopReach CEO, Jon Walsh. "Combining both the multi-award winning creative team at SCS and Contobox technology allows PopReach to deliver an unmatched marketing solution that will drive higher performance for our advertising partners."

Today's digital marketers are seeking consolidated ad tech solutions at a time when expanding consumer data privacy laws are challenging global brands to find new and innovative ways to deliver the customized and personalized ad experiences that resonate with consumers. In addition, the proliferation of AI-powered tools has accelerated the search for an efficient martech investment strategy across the organization. The integration of SCS and Contobox addresses both considerations.

The two companies will integrate across their platforms, production and media planning teams, as part of the development of a full-funnel media solution powered by Contobox Engagement Management Platform (EMP). Leveraging its machine learning, Dynamic Creative Optimization, True Intent and interactive Connected TV technologies, EMP drives higher performance for e-commerce brands across programmatic media and on-site display. Contobox has been awarded the Best Customer Data Platform by Digiday, with successes that include delivering a 9.7x increase in Return on Ad Spend ("ROAS") for a prospecting campaign of a major big box retailer.

"We are incredibly excited about bringing SCS's data-driven strategy, creative and integrated media services alongside Contobox's powerful machine learning personalization platform," says James Schiefer, Founder & CEO of SCS. "As a retail activation company that helps brands sell-through and drive e-commerce performance, the Contobox technology platform combined with the SCS blend of media strategy and creativity is going to offer retailers and Direct-to-Consumer brands a full-service solution that improves ROAS, increases engagement and loyalty, and lowers the cost of marketing."

Contobox will function as a technology platform product brand within the SCS portfolio. The Contobox platform team will operate within SCS and continue to evolve the Contobox product roadmap. Contobox Chief Executive Officer, Farrukh Gaffarov, will also take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at SCS to lead development for the combined platforms.

"The Contobox team has been on a mission since our product development in 2011 to leverage data and personalization to improve digital marketing and e-commerce outcomes," says Farrukh Gaffarov. "Our team is looking forward to integrating with SCS, continuing to support our resellers and partners at the highest level, while driving the future of digital marketing through personalized creative, data insights, and machine learning technology."

About SCS

SCS, a brand transformation company acquired by PopReach on April 18, 2023, uses data science and creativity to optimize marketing performance. With talent investments in marketing intelligence, strategy, analytics, and innovation across offices in Southern California, Atlanta, and Ottawa, Canada, SCS drives technology, data, and creativity to help their clients achieve optimal brand performance.

About Contobox

Contobox is a leader in E-commerce technology. Brands use the Contobox platform to reach shoppers with convenient, personalized recommendations and messaging that drives sales, across any format or device. Contobox delivers performance with engagement based shopper intelligence, predictive product recommendation, and data driven enhanced creative

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multiplatform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. PopReach's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; Ubiquity, an omnichannel marketing network and technology platform; SCS, a brand transformation service provider; and OpenMoves, a B2B and B2C performance and growth marketing platform.

