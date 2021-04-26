PopReach Appoints Mike Vorhaus, Digital Media and Technology Expert, to its Board of Directors

Prominent advisor, investor, and media contributor joins PopReach

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced the appointment of Mike Vorhaus as an additional independent member of its Board of Directors.

"Mike is an excellent addition to our Board with an esteemed career working with many of the world's most successful digital media companies through all stages of their lifecycles," said Chris Schnarr, Chairman of PopReach. "He has decades of experience working with growth stage companies, and is a subject matter expert in mobile gaming. His deep domain expertise, extensive industry and capital markets network in the U.S., media connections worldwide, and reputation across the broader technology sector will be invaluable as PopReach becomes a truly global consolidator of free-to-play game franchises."

"PopReach's playbook of acquiring and profitably growing proven game assets stands out in an industry focused on 'new hits', which leaves too many misses," said Mr. Vorhaus. "This unique strategy mitigates risk, while still maintaining massive upside potential in a rapidly growing market. I'm proud to be joining such a strong team, and look forward to bringing my expertise and network to the table as PopReach executes on its growth plans."

Mr. Vorhaus, based in Los Angeles, is the founder and CEO of Vorhaus Advisors, a research and consultancy firm to media, internet and video game companies. Previously, he was President of Magid Advisors, where he founded their Internet and Gaming practices, advising many of the top digital and gaming companies in the U.S. and abroad. Mr. Vorhaus is a Director of Perion (NASDAQ: PERI), where he Chairs the Nominations Committee and serves on the Audit Committee, a Director of Altimar Acquisitions (NYSE: ATAC), and an advisor to venture capital and private equity firms in regard to investments in the media and tech spaces.

Mike Vorhaus appears regularly on CNBC, CNBC Asia, MSNBC, CBS, NPR, and Fox Business, and is often quoted in newspapers and Websites, such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Reuters, MarketWatch, TheStreet, and others. He also worked for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, as a part-time Advance Man in the Carter and Clinton White Houses, as well as having consulted on a number of film projects such as You've Got Mail and The Matrix.

In connection with his appointment as an independent director, the Company granted Mr. Vorhaus options to acquire 45,000 shares, exercisable at $0.85 (being the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's shares), vesting on the first anniversary of the grant, with a five year term.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, Mr. Vorhaus' appointment is subject to their review and approval.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired 14 successful franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 125 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

