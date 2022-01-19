PopReach Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 19, 2022 (the "Meeting") in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 31,090,207 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 42.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Each of the four nominees listed in the management information circular dated December 17, 2021 was elected as a director of PopReach for the ensuing year or until his successor is elected or appointed. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Trevor Fencott 31,074,131 99.99% 2,000 0.01% Christopher Locke 28,975,889 93.24% 2,100,242 6.76% Mike Vorhaus 31,074,131 99.99% 2,000 0.01% Jon Walsh 29,929,089 96.31% 1,147,042 3.69%

In addition, PopReach reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 99.99% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which will be available under PopReach's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by millions of players, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

For further information: PopReach Corporation, Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; Christopher Locke, [email protected]