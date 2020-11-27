PopReach Announces the Grant of Stock Options to LodeRock Advisors

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) announced that on November 26, 2020, its Board of Directors granted options to acquire 30,000 shares to LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock"). The Company retains LodeRock for strategic investor relations and capital markets communication services. All of the options are exercisable at $1.40, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's shares as of close on November 25, 2020. The options vest over a period of 12 months, with ¼ of the options vesting at the end of each three month period, and have a two year term. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

