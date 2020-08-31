PopReach Announces the Grant of Stock Options to Independent Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: POPR) – PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company"), a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, announced that on August 26, 2020, its Board of Directors granted options to acquire an aggregate 650,000 shares to certain independent directors of the Company. All of the options are exercisable at $1.00 (being the closing price of the Company's shares on August 25, 2020), vest on the first anniversary of the grant, and have a five year term.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Technology Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's franchises are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, and Bangalore.

