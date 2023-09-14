PopReach Announces Rebrand to Ionik and Leadership Transition

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("Ionik" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced changes to its corporate branding and leadership team. These changes reinforce the Company's focus on building a first party data driven performance and brand advertising platform.

Unifying Brand:

Moving forward, the Company will operate under the new, unified brand name of "Ionik." This rebranding symbolizes our agile approach to navigating the fast-paced changes of the advertising and technology sectors. With a focus on data-driven results, this change not only sets the stage for the next phase of our financial and operational growth but also renews our commitment to delivering high-performance and brand-centric advertising solutions to our clients.

While the Company will now be doing business as "Ionik", it retains its legal name "PopReach Corporation".

Leadership Transition:

The Company also announced changes to its executive team and to its board of directors (the "Board"), effective October 1, 2023.

The Board has appointed Ted Hastings as Chief Executive Officer of the Company ("CEO"). Mr. Hastings is currently Executive Chair of the Company. Mr. Hastings is the original founder and CEO of Federated Foundry, the business that completed the reverse takeover of the Company in April of 2022. He has served as Executive Chair of the Company since the transaction.

In connection with Mr. Hastings' appointment, Jon Walsh will be stepping down from his role as CEO, a position he has held since 2018. Mr. Walsh commented, "It's been an amazing experience working with our immensely talented leadership team to grow the company to where it is today. I've thoroughly enjoyed working with Ted over the past few years and I have no doubt that his deep industry knowledge, relationships and vision will drive the company through its next exciting phase of its growth." Mr. Walsh will remain on the Company's board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Ted as our new CEO," said Mike Vorhaus, Chair of the Company's Governance and Compensation Committee. "Ted is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the digital advertising ecosystem and we believe he will be invaluable to Ionik as we continue along our growth path."

In connection with Mr. Hastings' appointment as CEO, Mr. Hastings has resigned from his position as Executive Chair of the Board. The Board has appointed Ben Colabrese to serve as Chair of the Board. Mr. Colabrese will also continue to serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

The appointment of Mr. Hastings as CEO of the Company remains subject to approval of the TSX-V.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers. We acquire, optimize and scale market-leading digital technology businesses providing cross-platform, performance-driven advertising and data solutions to attract, engage and monetize high-value consumers. Our portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification advertising platform; Q1Media, an industry-leading advertising and media service provider; Contobox, a leading edge customer engagement platform; Ubiquity, a data driven user acquisition and marketing technology platform; SCS, an integrated agency powering brand performance with data and creativity; and OpenMoves, a Google Premier Partner driving creative and growth across pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik), Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]