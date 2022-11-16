PopReach Announces Leadership Appointments

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced the following leadership appointments effective as of December 1, 2022:

Kevin Ferrell , currently Chief Operating Officer, will become President of the Company succeeding Christopher Locke .

, currently Chief Operating Officer, will become President of the Company succeeding . Jeff Collins , currently Chief Development Officer, will succeed Mr. Ferrell and assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"When Kevin and Jeff joined PopReach through our merger with Federated Foundry, they deeply added to the bench strength of our leadership team, bringing extensive executive and operations experience from large private and public digital media companies," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "They have been instrumental in helping to build PopReach into a multi-platform digital technology company with meaningful revenue scale and positive cash flow generation, and the evolution of our leadership structure will allow us to continue to scale effectively while leveraging the depth of their expertise across our businesses."

Mr. Ferrell has more than 10 years' experience in executive roles with digital technology companies and 25 years' experience advising private and public companies in the technology space in the areas of finance, operations, M&A and tax. Prior to co-founding Federated Foundry, acting as COO, he was President of System1 Canada and President of System1's (NYSE:SST) Publishing and Agency operations. Prior to that he was President and co-founder of Qool Media, a performance publisher and marketing agency which was acquired by System1 in March 2017. He also currently serves on several boards and advisory committees of both public and private companies.

Mr. Collins has more than 15 years' experience in executive roles with technology companies and 20 years of experience managing private and public companies with extensive financial, strategic, operational and transaction experience in software, technology, and digital media industries. He co-founded Federated Foundry, acting as CFO and is also the current CFO of Crucial Interactive Holdings Inc. ("CIHI"). Prior to that, he served as CEO and COO of CIHI and has served as CFO of publicly traded companies, such as, Perk Inc. (TSX: PER) and Cyberplex (TSX:CX). Jeff is also a CPA and a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; and Ubiquity, data-driven user acquisition and marketing technology consortium.

