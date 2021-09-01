PopReach Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced that it has granted a total of 649,200 options to acquire common shares of the Company. An aggregate of 260,000 options were granted to the independent directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's compensation framework, with an exercise price of $0.80, a five-year term, and vesting on the earlier of the 1st anniversary and a change of control transaction whereby the directors cease to be a director of the Company. An aggregate of 214,200 options were granted to an officer of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.80, a five-year term, and vesting as to 25% on the 1st anniversary and the remainder equally every quarter thereafter. All of the options are granted pursuant to, and shall be governed by, the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

