PopReach Announces Appointment of Ray Sharma as Director

Founder and leader of Extreme Venture Partners, and renowned mobile app industry veteran, joins the board as its fourth independent director

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: POPR) – PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company"), a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Sharma as a Director of the Company.

"We are privileged to welcome to our Board one of Canada's leaders in mobile app technology and a respected veteran of the industry. Ray's contribution to the growth of the sector is significant, his track record is proven, and his expertise is internationally recognized," commented Chris Schnarr, the Company's Chairman.

Mr. Sharma and Extreme Venture Partners have funded or founded 100+ startups with a world-class track record in early stage investments, including exits to Apple, Google, Electronic Arts, and others. In addition, he founded Xtreme Labs, Canada's largest mobile app developer at the time of sale; Extreme Innovations, a venture studio; and Extreme Accelerator, a next-gen accelerator with a focus on bringing international startups to Toronto.

Previously, Mr. Sharma spent 10 years in investment research in Canada and the US where he was awarded the top ranked analyst in wireless technology in five out of eight eligible years by Brendan Woods International and Greenwich surveys of fund managers. As far back as 2001, Mr. Sharma was the VP, Mobile Internet Devices and Applications at Credit Suisse First Boston.

Additionally, Mr. Sharma served on Ontario Judicial Council for four years, the Board of the Royal Ontario Museum for six years, and is the Chairman and Founder of Hackergal, the organizer of the largest hackathon ever held in Canada.

"PopReach has a unique model for growth in the dynamic industry of gaming. I feel privileged to join a prestigious group of Executives as well as accomplished Directors and look forward to supporting the Company. The market opportunity to acquire established and reputable games is vast and we foresee many years of profitable growth for the Company, " added Mr. Sharma.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, Mr. Sharma's appointment is subject to the TSXV's review and approval.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Technology Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The company's franchises are played by over 1.2 million monthly active users. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, and Bangalore.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: PopReach Corporation, www.popreach.com, [email protected]