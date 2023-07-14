PopReach Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced the appointment of Jeff Collins as interim CFO effective August 1, 2023. Mr. Collins will replace Greg Donaldson who has resigned for personal reasons with effect on that same date. A formal search for a new CFO is underway.

"On behalf of the PopReach team and Board, we thank Greg for the contributions he has made during his tenure and through our transformative M&A transactions, and we wish him success in his future endeavors," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "With considerable experience as a financial executive, Jeff will act as interim CFO alongside his COO duties, so we won't skip a beat while we continue to build out the leadership team to shepherd PopReach through its next phase of growth."

Mr. Collins has more than 20 years of experience managing private and public companies with extensive financial, strategic, operational and transaction experience in software, technology, and digital media industries. He co-founded Federated Foundry and has previously served as the CFO of two TSX listed companies. Jeff is also a CPA and a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University.

Mr. Donaldson commented, "It's been an honour serving as PopReach's CFO through these years of rapid growth. The Company has entered an exciting phase of its evolution as a multi-faceted digital technology company with a strong financial engine and growth capital backed by a syndicate of Canada's leading banks, and I wish them great success in the future."

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification advertising platform; Q1Media, an industry-leading advertising and media service provider; Contobox, a leading edge customer engagement platform; Ubiquity, a data driven user acquisition and marketing technology platform; SCS, an integrated agency powering brand performance with data and creativity; and OpenMoves, a Google Premier Partner driving creative and growth across pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization.

