Popeyes® is Reigniting the Chicken Sandwich Wars with its Latest Innovation, a Breading-Free Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes® Dares Competitors to "Copy This" Listing Out the Ingredients for Everyone to See

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Popeyes® is reigniting the Chicken Wars as it introduces its next great menu innovation: a breading-free, flavour-full Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices for guests to enjoy. Starting today, guests can get their hands on the new Popeyes Deluxe Blackened Chicken Sandwich at restaurants nationwide.

In true New Orleans fashion, the new Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is breading-free while making zero compromises on flavour. The whole chicken breast is marinated for 12 hours, seasoned in bold Cajun and Creole spices and then served fresh atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with crisp barrel-cured pickles, lettuce, tomato and classic or spicy mayonnaise. With the desire to create the next innovation for the brand's iconic sandwich platform, the Popeyes Culinary Team spent four years perfecting its version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat, which then develops a crave-worthy, yet subtle browned or blackened crust.

As many will recall, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich broke the internet in 2019, warranting copycat recipes from competitors, chefs, and at home cooks alike. Now that Popeyes is launching a Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, the brand is sure others will try to copy them again. In fact, Popeyes is so confident their Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich can't be surpassed by potential copycats, it launched a new campaign sharing all the sandwiches ingredients while inviting competitors and consumers alike to make a version of their own and Copy This.

"When we introduced the coveted Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in 2020 to Canadians, the market clamored to get their hands on the viral product that had taken over the US. Now, we're excited to offer a new breading-free alternative to the classic with our first-of-its-kind Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich," said Rob Manuel, General Manager of Popeyes Canada. "We hope our guests enjoy this everyday option that is as tasty as the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich they have come to know and love."

The Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, please visit popeyeschicken.ca.

