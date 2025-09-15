Popeyes® and Hot Ones™ Team Up for a Limited-Time Menu Packed with Fiery Levels of Flavour

Popeyes x Hot Ones Reunion Episode Featuring Keke Palmer Marks First-Ever QSR Brand Wing to be Featured on the Show

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Popeyes is teaming up with viral YouTube series Hot Ones in a first-of-its-kind menu collaboration. This partnership makes Popeyes the only wing brand to be spotlighted on the iconic show, bringing fans a whole new level of flavour and varying heat. Available starting September 15, the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu will bring a spicy twist to Popeyes iconic crispy, juicy, Cajun-style chicken, delivering a menu so bold, flavourful and craveable that it has earned a place in the most legendary hot seat in pop culture.

Popeyes x Hot Ones Limited-Time Menu (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

Inspired by the iconic sauces featured on the Hot Ones YouTube series, this limited-time menu offers fans a one-of-a-kind chance to earn major bragging rights with two crave-worthy creations with varying heat.

The Popeyes x Hot Ones menu includes:

Smokin' Rojo Sandwich (Medium): A crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones' Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun.

A crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones' Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun. Darin' Dab Ghost Wings (Hot): Classic wings (bone-in) dusted with a bold ghost pepper dry rub, served with a Hot Ones Last Dab Ranch dip cup.

In addition to the new limited-time menu, Popeyes is joining Hot Ones for a custom reunion episode where celebrity guests are invited back for another round of spicy questions and wings. Award winning multi-hyphenate, Keke Palmer is back to take on the wing gauntlet, but this time Hot Ones is serving the all-new fiery and flavourful Popeyes x Hot Ones menu.

"We may be famous for our cold winters, but Canadians have a real appetite for heat. And as a brand that's committed to serving-up bold flavour experiences, we can't wait for our guests to try this limited-edition menu developed in partnership with Hot Ones - the viral sensation also known for turning up the heat," said Lisa Mazurkewich, Head of Marketing at Popeyes Canada. "Starting today, we love that Canadians can host their own version of the Hot Ones iconic spice challenge at our restaurants or at home, with menu items that range from mild to wild. Eating is believing, and we can't wait to hear what you think!"

"When you think of bold flavours and serious heat, Popeyes is right up there with Hot Ones. Bringing our worlds together for this limited-time menu, we've created something that's going to test spice lovers in the most delicious way possible," said Sean Evans, award-winning host of the Hot Ones series. "Popeyes has built a cult following around bold, craveable flavours, so bringing our heat to their wings just made sense."

The Popeyes x Hot Ones menu delivers the heat, the flavour and an unforgettable experience that turns your next meal into a true taste test challenge. Available at participating restaurants in Canada and on the Popeyes website and app for a limited time while supplies last.

Popeyes is also partnering with Skip, offering guests $10 off $30 spent (using Voucher Code HOTONES at checkout) through the app from October 6-10, 2025*, only available on Skip.

Can you handle the heat? Tag @popeyesca and @firstwefeast on Instagram, X and Facebook to share your experience online. For more info and real-time flavour drops, visit popeyeschicken.ca

*Min. spend $30 before taxes, tips, and fees. While supplies last. Limited time at participating Canada restaurants.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT Hot Ones ™

Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet's hottest celebrity interview show. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood's biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis, to comedians like Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and Conan O'Brien, to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal. With 26 complete seasons and over 300 episodes, Hot Ones has been recognized across the internet as a trailblazing interview style show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Launched in 2015, Hot Ones has received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host, and is now eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration.

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012 by Chris Schonberger, First We Feast has redefined food as the new pop culture, and created some of the internet's most beloved and award-winning IP of the past decade. First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, Hot Ones, as well as spinoffs like Hot Ones: Versus, Truth or Dab, and Heat Eaters. It has also launched popular series like Burger Bucket List, Tacos Con Todo, Pizza Wars, and Food Grails, building a community of 15 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 3 billion views to date. With a thriving commerce business that allows fans to "eat the show," First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, collaborations with brands like Shake Shack and Pringles, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including two daytime Emmy nominations for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2019, 2020, and 2024 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

