POPEYES® CRASHES THE WING GAME, ADDING FIVE FLAVOURS NATIONALLY TO ITS MENUS

For First Time in the Brand's History, Wings are Here to Stay on the Popeyes Menu



TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians, get excited: Popeyes is adding new Wings flavours to its menus nationally. Now in restaurants, chicken wing enthusiasts can savour five signature flavours with varying degrees of kick: Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Honey Garlic, and Ghost Pepper. Each wing is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, flavour and Louisiana roots.

"At Popeyes, we're all about providing variety and exciting menu innovations for our guests. Complementing our explosively popular Ghost Pepper Wings, we're so excited to expand this offering with four new flavours - something for everyone and every taste," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "Whether you're having a game-day get-together or a movie night at home, you can have the perfect 'wings night in' with Popeyes."

The Wings feature hand-battered and breaded crispy chicken marinated in just the right amount of distinct Popeyes spices to add that extra flavour and juiciness. The national menu item is available in five flavours, four of which are making their debut for the first time at Popeyes:

NEW! Honey Garlic: Canadians love honey garlic for a reason. This Canada-exclusive menu item is perfect for those who crave a sweet yet bold flavour.

NEW! Honey BBQ: The tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavours on this sauce pair perfectly with the signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south.

NEW! Roasted Garlic Parmesan: These wings pair the rich flavours of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavour.

NEW! Signature Hot: Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavour is for those who love the heat.

A returning favourite, Ghost Pepper: Marinated in a dry spice blend before they're hand breaded and fried to a perfect crunch, these wings are the perfect balance of flavour and fire.

"This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right. Ghost Pepper has become a heavy hitter in our arsenal of products, and in marrying that with our Wings we knew we had something special. Now, we've found ways to add flavours on top for a variety of tastes our guests are sure to love." said Head Chef, Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes.

The new Wings are now available. For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

