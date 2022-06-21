Popeyes® Celebrates 50 Years of Loving that Chicken

"At Popeyes, we believe when guests bite into our crunchy signature fried chicken, they are automatically transported back to the original kitchen in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi. Year after year, Popeyes dedicated itself to ensuring the love, time, and traditions that went into making its fried chicken in 1972 remain the same today. We have stayed constant in our craft of making great chicken by marinating for 12 hours and hand battering and hand breading our signature fried chicken in our kitchens around the world. This love of the food is what has given Popeyes fried chicken its signature crunch for 50 years," said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation.

In addition to the promotion, Popeyes Canada will be hosting a contest to reward the brand's loyal fans. To enter, fans can purchase the Two Can Dine limited time offer, any combo, or any platter and upload their receipt to www.popeyes5050.ca for a chance to win one of five prizes, each consisting of $5,000 for the winner and a $5,000 donation to a charity close to their heart.

The 50th celebrations don't stop with just exclusive promotions and a contest either. Fifty years really does take a lot of dedication, hard work, patience, and in the end, love. So much so, that only six percent of couples in the United States celebrate 50 years together**. In honor of this massive anniversary, Popeyes invited five couples who also committed to love in 1972, to surprise their partners with a love letter and discuss their signature recipe for 50 years of love in a new video, which can be viewed here.

Starting today the signature fried chicken promotion will be available nationwide in restaurants or on popeyeschicken.ca.

For more information about Popeyes 50th celebration, head to popeyeschicken.ca.

Rules apply for Popeyes 50/50 contest entry. Contest open to residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), aged 13+. 06/217/22 to 07/1824/22. Eligible purchase receipt required for purchase entry. No purchase mail-in method of entry also available. Skill-testing question required. Terms and conditions apply. Full rules available at popeyes5050.ca.

*Plus tax. Limited time offer at participating Canadian restaurants. Valid only on popeyeschicken.ca or in the app. Not available on delivery.

**2011 Census Bureau study

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has 50 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,500 restaurants in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyeschicken.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

For further information: Alison Brod Marketing + Communications; Lisa Simone Richards; Toronto Team [email protected]