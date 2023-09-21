Pop-up Pumpkin Spice Café offers FREE fall beverages topped with Gay Lea Whipped Toppings

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - All are invited to celebrate the fall season and share joy with a visit to the Pumpkin Spice Café, a pop-up by Gay Lea located at Stackt Market from September 22 to October 1. The Pumpkin Spice Café by Gay Lea offers guests a range of fall-inspired drinks topped with Gay Lea Whipped Toppings.

Guests to the café will choose from a menu of lattes, mochas and hot cocoas as well as select one of three Gay Lea whipped toppings, Regular Whipped Cream, Light Whip Cream and the NEW Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping to elevate their drinks. All drinks are FREE.

This immersive festive pop-up will feature the fall-themed café alongside a photo-worthy pumpkin patch installation, right in the middle of downtown Toronto.

The Pumpkin Spice Café has been created to celebrate the full line-up of Gay Lea whipped toppings, including the limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping - a deliciously spicy and sweet whip that is sure to add a joyful final touch to desserts, drinks, pancakes and more this fall.

Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst St., Toronto

Café hours:

Sept. 22 – 12pm to 8pm

Sept. 23 – 7pm to 3am (Nuit Blanche)

Sept. 24 – 12pm to 8pm

Sept. 25 – closed

Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 – 12pm to 8pm

Canadians can purchase Gay Lea Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping, along with the full Gay Lea line-up of products, at major retailers across the country. All whipped toppings are from Gay Lea Foods, a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative.

Gay Lea Foods is a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative with members on roughly 1,400 dairy farms in Ontario and Manitoba, and more than 4,100 producers and shareholders. Together, we are passionate about producing foods and high-quality ingredients that our customers love and trust, while ensuring the value our business creates flows to the members of our co-operative, our employees, and the communities we touch. This is how we achieve our Vision of Enriching communities cooperatively. This is what we are working together to achieve. This is Gay Lea Foods. Please visit gaylea.com to learn more.

