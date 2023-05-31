Pop's Cannabis Pioneers New Ground with Mississauga's First-Ever Legal Cannabis Dispensary

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Pop's Cannabis Co., Mississauga's first legal cannabis retail store, is thrilled to announce its opening, marking a significant milestone in the city's history. Five years post-legalization, Pops is thrilled to see that the city of Mississauga is now permitting cannabis retail sites, providing residents with a fresh and exciting cannabis experience.

Conveniently located steps away from Clarkson Go station in the southwest of the city, on the border of Mississauga and Oakville, Pop's is a fully licensed and accessible retailer offering a wide variety of cannabis products. From dried flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, topicals, to accessories, Pop's aims to meet the diverse needs and preferences of its valued customers.

"We're excited to introduce a fresh, unique, and accessible cannabis experience to the residents of Mississauga," says Ryan Dymond, President of Pop's. "Our commitment lies in education, safety, and providing quick, convenient service that helps our customers make informed decisions about cannabis consumption."

To celebrate the opening, Pop's invites the community to visit its store located in Clarkson Crossing at 960 Southdown Rd Unit C7. Customers can expect top-tier service from knowledgeable staff, ensuring a unique and personalized experience at Pop's.

Furthermore, Pop's is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a second location in Mississauga, situated in Applewood Hills Plaza at 1125 Bloor St. E, Suite 13. This new location is scheduled to open in the coming days.

Pop's eagerly anticipates bringing an accountable and customer-centric cannabis retail experience to Mississauga, contributing positively to the local community, and leading the way in Ontario's cannabis industry.

About Pop's Cannabis Co.:

We're Pop's Cannabis Co., a Canadian cannabis retail company focused on providing you speedy service while taking the guesswork out of the green. We're your quick service cannabis shop with at-a-glance product information. We are a passionate team that are here to empower you with your product selection. Whether you're looking for guidance from our knowledgeable team or know exactly what you're after, simply pop in, and pop out.

