POP MART Releases 2024 Financials: Revenue Surpasses 13 Billion RMB, Net Profit Reaches New Peak

BEIJING, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- On March 26, POP MART International Group (HKG:9992, "POP MART" or "the Company") unveils its financial results for the full year of 2024. The report reveals that POP MART achieved a revenue of 13.04 billion RMB, showing a year-on-year increase of 106.9%, and an adjusted net profit of 3.4 billion RMB, up 185.9% from the previous year.

Revenue from Mainland China amounted to 7.97 billion RMB, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 52.3%, while revenue from markets outside mainland China, including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, reached 5.07 billion RMB, up 375.2% year-on-year. The Group's operational metrics significantly surpassed expectations, setting new performance records.

In 2024, POP MART's intellectual property (IP) operation system reached new levels of maturity, notably with four key properties, THE MONSTERS, MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and CRYBABY. These characters collectively generated revenue exceeding 1 billion RMB. Additionally, combined revenue from 13 other IPs, including popular figures such as DIMOO WORLD, HIRONO, Zsiga, and HACIPUPU surpassed 3 billion RMB, with remarkable growth below.

In 2024, IPs from POP MART's original studio Pop Design Center (PDC), most notably HIRONO, Zsiga, Nyota, and inosoul, all delivered exceptional performance. HIRONO alone achieved revenue of 730 million RMB, reflecting year-on-year growth of 106.9%. Meanwhile, Peach Riot, an IP by North American artist Libby, continued to make a significant impact in international markets. The newly signed IP, Twinkle Twinkle, despite being launched for less than a year, indicates strong market acceptance and growth.

The company achieved substantial organic growth in its brick-and-mortar business without significantly increasing the number of stores, while the online segment also experienced remarkable expansion.

In 2024, POP MART sustained its growth momentum in international markets by steadily expanding its flagship stores, further enhancing the brand's global recognition and influence. Revenue from markets outside Mainland China, including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other international regions, increased by 375.2% year-on-year to 5.07 billion RMB, with the share of total revenue rising to 38.9%. The number of brick-and-mortar stores grew to 130 (including joint ventures), while the number of ROBOSHOPs climbed to 192 (including joint ventures and franchises).

In 2024, POP MART opened its first brick-and-mortar outlets in Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Italy, and Spain, while establishing a presence in several iconic locations worldwide, including inside the Louvre in Paris, France, on Oxford Street in London, UK, and at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang, Vietnam. Since rolling out its globalization roadmap in 2018, POP MART's business footprint has expanded to encompass nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide.

In 2024, POP MART reorganized its product lineup into four distinct categories for the first time. According to the financial report, the annual revenue from figures reached 6.94 billion RMB, showing a year-on-year increase of 44.7%, though their share of total revenue declined to 53.2%. Plush toys experienced explosive growth, with revenue amounting to 2.83 billion RMB, up 1289% year-on-year and accounting for 21.7% of the total revenue. The MEGA COLLECTION brand entered a mature operational stage, generating revenue of 1.68 billion RMB, an increase of 146.1% year-on-year. Revenue from derivatives and other products also saw a significant rise to 1.59 billion RMB year-on-year to 156.2%. POP MART has effectively identified optimal development strategies for its various IPs, focusing on implementing customized growth initiatives.

In tandem with its broad business expansion, POP MART achieved consistent improvements in key operational metrics, including gross profit margin, net profit margin, and inventory turnover, underscoring its strong operational efficiency and profitability.

In 2024, the company's gross profit margin hit a record 66.8%, up by 5.5 percentage points from 61.3% in 2023. Inventory turnover days decreased from 133 days in 2023 to 102 days in 2024, further showcasing the company's enhanced operational capabilities.

