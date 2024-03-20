Poorly planned policies creating crisis for independent retailers and the communities they serve

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - There is a crisis happening in every community in British Columbia. A crisis of livelihood. A crisis of crime. A crisis of health.

"What we're seeing here in British Columbia is a crisis of common sense. One that is fully and wholly preventable if Premier Eby would only open his eyes," stated Dawn MacLain when asked about the government's Feb. 7, 2024 decision to ban the sale of nicotine pouches from convenience stores.

"Independent retailers are the heart of many communities. Collectively, we interact with thousands of British Columbians each day," Dawn continued. "With every decision from taxation to banning products from our stores, more and more of us are forced to close our doors. From 24-hour convenience to no community store at all. That's what's happening across this province."

While Dawn's store continues to get by, every time stores like hers close people and communities lose out. They lose convenience. They lose choice. They lose jobs.

Growing crime is also a real crisis brought on by the policies of the BC government.

With every decision from Premier Eby that restricts the availability of cigarettes and nicotine alternatives, crime grows. Tim Reed, an independent retailer in central BC recounts criminals selling illegal tobacco from a van right in his store's parking lot. "Right in my damn parking lot! Stealing business. Driving customers – and staff – away from fear. How can I continue to serve my community if this government keeps attacking me and my business?"

Dawn, Tim and independent retailers across the province are asking for a little common sense – and much more consultation – from Premier Eby. Common sense that looks like:

Cracking down on illegal tobacco, illegal vaping products and illegal nicotine pouches.

Giving more choice to customers and options for people wanting to quit smoking by allowing the sale of vaping products and nicotine pouches at independent retailers.

Listening to convenience store owners and customers on policies important to BC business and communities.

Independent retailers and the communities we serve are in crisis. We are fed up. Retailers and customers must be heard, starting today.

Retailers 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia. Our goal is to raise awareness about the harmful impact that contraband tobacco has on British Columbia's convenience store operators and communities.

