Poo-Pourri Original 'Before-You-Go' Toilet Spray Launches Poo-Pourri.ca

"I expect a lot out of the products I choose to bring into my home," says founder Suzy Batiz. "Fed up with the lack of natural bathroom odour solutions, I decided to get off my hiney and do something about it! Combining my knowledge of essential oils and entrepreneurial passion, I formulated Poo-Pourri as the first natural, truly effective solution to a universal problem: poop happens, and it stinks! Poo-Pourri liberates you from toxic thoughts and ingredients so we're thrilled that Canadians now have better access to our products and their benefits!"

Pooperstars across Canada will also experience faster shipping when ordering from Poo-Pourri.ca. Along with the launch of the site, the brand has partnered with Canadian distribution centre Mainfreight in Mississauga, Ontario to offer shipping to customers directly from within Canada, reducing the shipping time and fees.

To celebrate the launch, Canadians can sample Poo-Pourri for free by visiting Poo-Pourri.ca. For those who are ready go, the brand is celebrating their first Canadian orders by offering 20% off with code FIRSTORDER20 and always offering free shipping within Canada for orders over $25.

Trap #2 odour under the water's surface before it ever enters the air with best smelling 100% natural essential oil based scents of 'Before-You-Go' toilet sprays ($6.99 for 10 ml / $9.99 for 59 ml/$15.99 for 118 ml). Available in:

Lavender Vanilla (lavender, vanilla, citrus)

Original Citrus (lemon, bergamot, lemongrass)

Royal Flush (eucalyptus, spearmint)

Tropical Hibiscus (hibiscus, apricot, citrus)

Vanilla Mint (vanilla, mint, citrus)

Virtual shoppers will also be able to find Shoe-Pourri Shoe Odor Eliminating Spray ($9.99 for 59 ml /$15.99 for 118 ml) on Poo-Pourri.ca. Shoe~Pourri is specifically designed to destroy odours on a molecular level by actively reacting with the bad smell molecules. It uses mal-odour neutralizing essential oils and natural enzymes to eliminate smelly shoe odours.

How It Works:

Spritz the bowl before you go to create a barrier on the water's surface that traps #2 odour below.

Proceed with your business as usual. All anyone will smell is a refreshing blend of natural essential oils.

Now, you and your potty guests can leave the toilet smelling better than you found it!

Poo~Pourri cares about your health, your toilet, and this precious world we poop in. That's why the products contain NO synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, aerosols, alcohol, or formaldehyde—ALL stink-fightin, 100% essential oils and the product is never tested on animals (only stinky humans). All products are also backed with a Stink-Free guarantee – love the crap out of it or receive a full refund.

In a pinch? Canadians can find Poo-Pourri close to home at Indigo Books & Music Inc., save on foods, LONDON DRUGS, Sobeys and Federated Co-operatives Limited. Poo-Pourri is also available online at amazon.ca and now on Poo-Pourri.ca.

About Poo~Pourri:

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odour before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 100 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 60,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is Women Owned Business (WBENC) and Leaping Bunny Certified. To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com.

