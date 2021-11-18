Pontus Protein Announces New Brand Identity to Match its Sustainable Food Technology

"As we move to consumer brands, we need to communicate our commitment to sustainability and biosecurity. Our market research has shown that consumers want to be more sustainable, but do not know where to start. We want to help. By incorporating Pontus products into your life, we want to ensure consumers know they are eating an all natural product, one we believe to be a positve and crucial step towards a more sustainable future," said Victoria Bennett, Marketing Director, Pontus.

J.R. Lopez, Pontus' Chief Experience Officer added, "We wanted to ensure Pontus' new visual identity communicates our enclosed vertical farming, based on water, in an approachable way. We are challenging contemporary agricultural practices and we want the world to know and see how we're reinventing agriculture too."

"Our technology is highly scalable and seeks to address the need for high quality food. Our marketing and brand team have worked hard to communicate our mandate for sustainability, our scalability, and our technology. Our focus is on providing consumers 100% natural, nutrient rich products, without the use of harmful pesticides, and which seek to minimize all of our impact on the environment," said Connor Yuen, CEO, Pontus.

Media is invited to experience the brand launch at the Pontus facility at 17686 66a Avenue Surrey, B.C., V3S 2A7, today, Thursday, November 18th from 2:00 p.m. (PT). There will also be a livestream of the launch event starting at 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Pontus' social media channels. Connor Yuen CEO, Steve McArthur CTO, and Alson Niu, Executive Vice President, will also be available at the facility located in Surrey, B.C., from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. (PT).

The Company is excited to unveil what they have been working on over the last few months and demonstrate their continued commitment to sustainability and their mission to reinvent agriculture. Their unique facility, first products and new brand are integral to their overall mission.

RSVP here – [email protected]

Who: Pontus Protein Ltd – Reinventing Agriculture right here in Greater Vancouver

What: Brand Launch and Media Availability

Where: 17686 66a Avenue Surrey, B.C., V3S 2A7

When: Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (PT)

Why: Visuals of state-of-the-art facility and new brand, with a tangible way we can make a difference to feed the world sustainably.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO

Pontus Protein Ltd.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the scalability of Pontus' technology, any anticipated positive evironmental results from utilizing Pontus' products, and Pontus' ability to revolutionize the plant based sector and enable millions to rethink their food choices. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the failure of Pontus to receive the necessary approvals from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for its products and facilities, Pontus' inability to complete its Surrey, B.C. facility, the inability of Pontus to successfully scale its technology as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business, operations, or products. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Pontus has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Pontus' products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Pontus' products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Pontus' products on an individual's health and wellbeing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

For further information: Connor Yuen Chief, Executive Officer; For further information: Investor Relations or Media enquiries: [email protected], (403) 589-7992