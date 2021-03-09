Pontus Completes Acquisition of Ephémère Supper Club to Integrate Product Development Vertically

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd . ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced acquisition of Ephémère Catering & Consulting Inc. ("Ephémère") as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 17, 2021.

Ephémère provides catering and product consultation services to its customers and, through its Ephémère Supper Club, operates private dining experiences. With this strategic acquisition, Pontus will strengthen its product development and food education program to create value-added functional foods and develop the Company's top line growth by expanding its customer base and creating a deeper market need for Pontus Protein.

Connor Yuen, CEO of Pontus, stated, "we have already seen incredible synergies bringing Ephémère into Pontus as our added value service arm. Even today, Shahni, now our Culinary Director and Head Chef, and I discussed his progress to create our meal kit delivery service. With the team's product development skills, we have confirmed this to be a strategic fit, into moving forward into growing Pontus it will be."

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based company that grows water lentil protein for commercial use. Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS™) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95 percent less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant-based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims at being the base protein for plant based food products, which will lead this movement that has begun in the world transitioning from meat based protein to plant based protein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO

Pontus Protein Ltd.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

For further information: Connor Yuen, Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations: Edge Communications Group, [email protected], (778) 999-4855; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Victoria Bennett, [email protected], (403) 589-7992