Pontus Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC), is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, also known as Börse Frankfurt, effective February 8, 2021 under the trading symbol "8YC" (WKN: A2QNFB, ISIN: CA7327681069). The Company will continue to maintain its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pontus CEO, Connor Yuen states: "We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from investors since our public debut on the TSXV. As the next step, we are excited to expand our shareholder base to international investors that also want to participate in the growth of our company, with the Frankfurt listing being the first step in that process."

Consultant Options Granted

Pontus also announces that it has granted stock options (collectively, the "Options") to a certain consultant of the Company to purchase of up to 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options, which shall vest on the date of grant, are exercisable at an exercise price of $1.28 per Share for a period of one year from the date of grant.

About Pontus Protein Ltd

Pontus Protein Ltd. makes pure plant-based protein powder sourced from nutritious water lentils, farm-grown in Vancouver, BC, with development plans to expand to Surrey, B.C.. Not only does Pontus Protein Powder exceed certified organic standards, but it's also gluten-free, pure and allergen safe. It's jam-packed full of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and ALL the essential amino acids. This is not your average lentil, these are water lentils; a crop that can be harvested every 24 hours in an indoor aquaponic farm that uses 95% less water than traditional agriculture, using Pontus' proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System (or CEVAS™) aquaponic agritech technology, we're Reinventing Agriculture™. This is wonderful news for a planet populated with us hungry and health-conscious humans.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the timeline for the approval of the Facility's construction application and subsequent leasehold improvements, the anticipated benefits of Pontus' CEVASTM system on the production of its water lentils as well as its ability to revolution traditional agricultural production techniques, and the anticipated growth of the North American plant-based protein market and its causes. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of Financial Star News Inc, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

