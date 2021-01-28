Pontus Announces Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK), is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on January 28, 2021 under the symbol "HULK".

"This is a pivotal moment for Pontus as we are now listed on the TSXV and this is the next step in our growth to capitalize on the increase in global demand for plant based and alternative proteins," said Connor Yuen, Chief Executive Officer of Pontus. "We believe the listing of our common shares in the public markets will increase awareness, interest and growth of Pontus and our Pontus Protein Powder and will enable the Company to further develop and meet the demands of global demand."

About Pontus

Pontus was founded in 2018 and is a British Columbia-based agri-tech company whose primary objective is to deliver new sources of organic plant-based protein products. Pontus specializes in aquaponic farming through the employment of its proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System™ or CEVAS™ system, a network of automated bio-secure indoor aquaponic farms utilizing AI, to produce a sustainable, non-GMO, organic plant-based protein product called Pontus Protein Powder. Pontus Protein Powder is a 42.1% pure plant protein produced from water lentils, high in antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals, grown without solvents, chemicals, and dyes additives, preservatives or pesticides.

Pontus is currently completing the construction and outfitting of a 20,570 sq/ft processing farm located in Surrey, British Columbia (the "Surrey Farm"). Pontus' Surrey Farm will utilize the proprietary CEVAS™ technology and equipment at scale for the production of Pontus Protein Powder. For more information, please visit https://pontuswaterlentils.com/.

